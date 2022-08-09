Tirupati: Newly Engaged Woman Dies In Road Accident

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a newly-engaged woman from Tamil Nadu died on the spot in a road accident on Tuesday morning, while she was on her way to the Temple Town for the wedding arrangements.

As per reports the SUV in which she was traveling overturned killing her instantly. The incident happened near Anjaramma temple on the Tirupati-Putthur road in Vadamala Peta mandal in Tirupati district.

Police have identified the woman as Priyanka (30) from Kancheepuram,Tamil Nadu. Her family members took her body back to her native place without filing a complaint.