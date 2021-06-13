Tirupati: Married Bank Employee Remarries, Cheats Man Of Rs 6 Lakhs

TIRUPATI: A bank employee who married and cheated a man of Rs 6 lakhs disappeared after he realised he was conned by the already-married woman. The incident took place in Tirupati, Chittoor and had come to light after the young man registered a complaint with Alipiri police on Saturday night. Sunil Kumar (29) in his complaint stated that the woman had cheated and robbed him in the name of marriage and she was married earlier.

According to SI Parameshwar Nayak, Sunil Kumar who originally hailed from Narapuraju Kandriga, Vijayapuram mandal, was working in the marketing field and was living in Satyanarayanapuram in Tirupati town for the past five years.

He met the accused M Suhasini, who worked for ADB Finance Corporation there, and soon fell in love with her. Suhasini had told him that she was an orphan and they both got married in December last year. Apparently, Sunil Kumar's parents brought 20 grams of gold jewellery and presented it to Suhasini at the time of the marriage.

A couple of days ago she told him that the people who had raised her were ill and that she had also taken loans before she married him. Saying this she borrowed Rs 4 Lakhs from Sunil to repay the debt she incurred. Suhasini told the same thing to her father-in-law and borrowed Rs 2 Lakhs from him as well. When they questioned her about the money on June 7th, she went missing from Tirupati and decamped with the cash and jewellry.

They tried reaching out to her on phone but she was untraceable. Sensing something amiss Sunil checked her documents. Based on her Aadhaar card details, Sunil Kumar was shocked to find out that she was already married to one Venkateshwarlu from Konetirajupalem in Nellore district and they have two children.

Meanwhile, Suhasini called up Sunil Kumar and told him that she was in Hyderabad and would return the money soon. She also threatened that he would be in trouble if he tried to approach the police and file a complaint. She sent marriage pictures to Sunil Kumar on Whatsapp saying that she got married a year and a half ago.Sunil Kumar is her second victim.

Shocked over the turn of events Sunil Kumar approached the Alipiri police and filed a cheating case against Suhasini. The SI said they have registered the complaint and are investigating the matter. They are also verifying the call details and efforts are being made to trace her whereabouts in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Send Nude Pictures or I'll Post Your Phone Number on Porn Sites: Hyderabad Man Threatens Girl