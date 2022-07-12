TIRUPATI: In a horrific incident, a father poured kerosene on his younger son and set him ablaze in full public view in Tirupati district on Monday.

According to SI Ramanjaneyulu, Ramesh (42) of Battikandriga Harijanawada fell in love with Aishwarya (32) of the same village and got married 12 years ago. They have two children, one son named Mahesh (7) who was studying in class 1, and a baby girl. He is working as a laborer in Dixon Company near Renigunta. Ramesh had become an alcoholic and used to harass his wife constantly suspecting her fidelity.

Ramesh broke her hand and she had gone to Putthur for treatment and returned. Reports suggest that Ramesh was also mentally ill and would constantly harass his wife and children.

As he had not seen his wife since Monday morning, Ramesh suspected that she had gone to file a case against him at the police station which was a common feature between the couple. In his first attempt, he administered pesticide to Mahesh, but the boy's grandmother immediately took him to a hospital for treatment and brought him back.

As his wife was not seen in the night, Ramesh once again attempted to kill the boy in full public view, where he poured kerosene on his son and set him ablaze. The people around him came and extinguished the fire with a blanket and immediately called the 108 ambulance and the boy was taken to the hospital. The incident was also captured on a CCTV camera in the colony.

Mahesh suffered burn injuries on his hands and legs and was rushed to RUIA hospital in Tirupati. He was shifted to BIRD hospital for better treatment where he is currently under observation.

The police have registered a case based on his wife’s complaint and are investigating.

