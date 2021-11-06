Tik Tok Artist Funbucket Bhargav in Trouble in Sexual Assault Over Minor Girl Case

Hyderabad: Bhargava, the TikTok star (fun bucket), has been arrested once more. On Friday, he was remanded in custody by the POCSO special court until the 11th of this month. Disha police arrested and detained Tiktok Bhargava six months ago for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl from Pendurthi Vepagunta Sinhapurikalani. He was, however, granted provisional release.

Disha police, on the other hand, re-arrested the accused and brought him back to court on Friday for again posting and making obscene statements on social media in violation of court orders. The accused has been remanded in detention until May 11 by a POCSO special court judge. Doctors had previously done medical tests at KGH on Friday, according to ACP Premkajal of the Disha police station.