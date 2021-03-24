Three UP Workers Killed In Road Accident Near Sattenapalli

GUNTUR: Three migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a road accident, when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The incident took place at the Idu Lantharla Centre in Sattenapalli town in Guntur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, six men were travelling to work in an auto rickshaw from Guntur to Kallam Spinning Mills in Dhulipalla. An unidentified vehicle rammed the auto rickshaw, killing two of the workers and the auto driver on the spot leaving three others injured in the incident. The auto was badly damaged in the incident.

The injured persons have been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment. The Police officials rushed to the accident site are identifying the deceased and speaking to the locals about the accident. Further details are awaited...