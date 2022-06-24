Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Annamayya District

ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT: Three people were killed in two separate road accidents at Annamayya district in the state of Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. While two persons were killed on the spot when their motorcycles collided a young girl was crushed to death under a lorry.

As per reports, they said that Reddy Sekhar (27) of Devagudipalle village of Chinnamandem mandal, and Mallikarjuna (34) of Kuntakindapalle village of Peddamandem mandal rammed into each other at high speed at Mallur Cross junction in Chinnamandem mandal of Annamayya district. The police shifted the bodies to the area hospital and registered a case.

Mallikarjuna and his wife Sandhya were returning from Rayachoti after completing masonry work while Reddy Sekhar was going towards Rayachoti on personal work. While both the men died on the spot, Sandhya suffered severe injuries and was shifted to Rayachoti hospital in an ambulance for treatment.SI Ramanjineyudu visited the scene of the accident and registered a case.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl, Sireesha who hailed from B. Kothakota mandal was crushed to death under the rear wheel of a cement-laden lorry. She had apparently tried to overtake the vehicle on her two-wheeler. The accident occurred on the Madanapalle-Kadiri Road in the outskirts of Madanapalle village in the district.

Also Read: Telangana: Nalgonda Woman, Children Die After Being Hit By A Train In Guntur