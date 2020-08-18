VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a car with three persons inside it was set on fire by a man due to property dispute in Vijayawada on Monday. Three persons sustained with injuries in this incident.

According to police reports, this incident took place at Bharat Nagar in Vijayawada city of Andhra Pradesh around 3 pm. A real estate dispute between three people is suspected to be the reason for the attack. The man who set the car on fire was identified as Venugopal Reddy, said V Harshavardhan Raju, DCP.

Venugopal a native of Tadepalli in Guntur district, victims Gangadhar and Krishna Reddy from Vijayawada are friends. They run a real estate and second hand car business, along with interest business.

Venugopal lent Rs 2.5 crore to Gangadhar and Krishna Reddy. Venugopal has been pressuring them to return the money he gave them. In this context, an agreement was reached to sell the land belonging to Gangadhar and collect the money.

As part of this, Gangadhar along with his wife Nagavalli, Krishna Reddy and Venugopal Reddy went near the Novotel Hotel on Monday evening to meet a real estate businessman for selling property. After the talks between them failed Venugopal stepped out of the car with the keys. The accused (Venugopal ) then locked the car and minutes later, he reportedly came with a few of his men and poured petrol all over the vehicle and set it on fire.

The accused ran away from the spot after setting the car on fire, and two of the injured Gangadhar and his wife Nagavalli have come out of the car with partial burns, by breaking the glass of the car with the help of locals while Krishna Reddy sustained 60 per cent burns. All three were shifted to a local hospital and were undergoing treatment. DCP Harshavardhan Raju reached the spot and inquired about the incident



