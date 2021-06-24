Thootukudi Cops Arrest 6 For Smuggling Whale Vomit Ambergis Worth Crores

A total of six people were arrested by the police for smuggling two kgs of ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, near Thiruchendur town in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

As per the police officials, they caught the six people travelling in a car carrying a parcel at the police checkpoint set up. The smugglers have been booked under Wildlife Protection Act.

The police found out the parcel has a blackish substance and identified it as ambergris, which is an extremely expensive substance that is used in manufacturing perfume. They told that the parcel was worth more than Rs 2 crore.

The ambergris is formed by the beaks of squid that are partially digested by sperm whales and then released into the sea.

The accused have been identified as Elangovan, Venkatesh, John Britto, Raja Mohammad, Mohammad Aslam and Ramkumar.