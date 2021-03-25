Thieves Break Into Sangareddy Circle Inspector's House

Sangareddy: Thieves rob a circle inspector's house in Sangareddy town. CI Nageshwar Rao and his family locked a room and slept in another room. The robbers who broke into the house around midnight are said to have made away with hundred grams of gold and Rs 60,000 in cash from the locked room.

The incident took place in Sangareddy district. Nageshwar Rao, who works as Circle Inspector in Nizamabad district, resides in Srinivas Nagar Colony in Sangareddy.

Family members realized that there had been a theft in the house soon after they woke up They immediately informed the Sangareddy town police.

DSP Balaji, urban CI, and SI sent a team, which collected evidence as per their direction. The footage from the nearby CCTV cameras was also examined. Police have also examined the room where the theft took place. Nageshwar Rao had previously served as Sangareddy town CI.

Meanwhile, CI Ramesh stated that a case had been registered and will be investigated as per the victim's complaint.

Now, at the same time, a burglary at a police officer's house has become a hot topic of discussion in the town.