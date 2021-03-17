They Found Me Naked, Blue And Violated: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato will be opening up regarding a lot of experiences in her upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil. In the documentary, she is seen sharing details of her past and the things she faced. The musician also opens up about drugs and sexual assault.

Lovato talks about the night of July 2018 when she almost lost her life. The singer’s drug dealer overdosed her to take advantage of her. One of Lovato's friend Sirah Mitchell added that it happened as the dealer gave her heroin mixed with fentanyl. He got her so high that she lost all her senses. “He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead,” Mitchell added.

“I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of” explained the singer in the documentary. Lovato was found in a dreadful condition. “When they found me, I was naked and blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me.”

Her condition was such that she didn’t even know what she was saying. “When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision’ (She says to herself)”

Apart from what happened in 2018, Lovato also opened up regarding an incident that happened when she was a teenager. “When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape,” she adds. It happened when she and the alleged attacker were hooking up. But Lovato made it clear that she doesn’t want to have sex yet.

With a devastated and angry face, Lovato reveals that she never got justice, her alleged attacker went on with his life freely. The attacker was a part of an upcoming movie at that time, but no one removed him from that project.

“They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I've always had something to say. I don't know, I'm tired of opening my mouth. Here's the tea,” she said.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will be uploaded on YouTube on March 23.