Thank You Movie Leaked on Piracy Sites

Naga Chaitanya's latest movie, Thank You, was released today and is getting mixed responses from the audience. The movie critics have given ratings ranging from 3 to 3.5 out of 5.

After Manam, director Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya teamed up for this movie. Rashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avikar Gor performed well in their roles. The movie was bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On social media platforms, the audience who watched the film said that the best part of the film was Naga Chaitanya's grace and gave their verdicts. On the other hand, a section of people posted pictures and videos on social media.

However, on the day of the movie's release, it was leaked on piracy sites. People from the movie industry did their best to avoid piracy, but somehow the movie is available on piracy sites.

Piracy is illegal. If you come across any piracy sites, report them to Cyber Cell officials.