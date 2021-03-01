Thane Couple Charged For Torturing 9-Year-Old Boy For Bed-Wetting

A man and his second wife from the Wagle Estate of Thane city have been charged for allegedly torturing the former wife’s son. The SHO at the Wagle Estate police station said that a case was registered under sections 324,325,342,498A,494 RW 34 of the IPC and also section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act the police said.

The complainant, the first wife of the accused informed the police that the husband had married the other lady without divorcing her. She said in her complaint to the police that her nine-year-old son was tortured and inflicted with burn marks on his private parts for wetting the bed.

As she could not bear the torture any more she was presently living separately, told the complainant. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.

