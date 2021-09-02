Tenali Woman Who Killed Mother-in-Law with Rolling Pin Arrested

TENALI: Police traced and arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her mother-in-law here. It may be recollected that a woman named Tadikonda Maithili (53) died under suspicious circumstances on August 28 in a flat in Paradise apartment near Tenali RTC bus stand in Guntur district. Preliminary investigation revealed that her daughter-in-law had killed her with a chapathi rolling pin. The police registered a case and arrested the accused Radha Priyanka alias Priya alias Pooja.

Speaking to the media in a press conference held on Tuesday DSP Sravanthi Rai revealed the details of the crime. She said that the accused had killed her mother-in-law in a fit of rage as she was unable to bear her constant harassment.The DSP said that Pooja first stabbed Mythili who was sleeping at home with a vegetable chopping knife and then attacked her with a chapati rolling pin. The woman died on the spot and the accused fled to Vijayawada after the murder. The whereabouts of the accused were traced by the Tenali police and she was taken into custody on Monday evening.

The knife and chapati rolling pin used in the murder were seized and a case of murder registered against her, she said. II town CI B. Koteshwara Rao also participated in the meeting.

Also Read: Tenali Woman Beats Up And Kills Mother-in-Law With Rolling Pin