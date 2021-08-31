In a horrific incident, a young woman attacked and killed her mother-in-law with a rolling pin. The incident took place at Tenali in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to police, Priyanka allegedly hit her mother-in-law Maithili on the head using excessive force with a chapathi-making rolling pin and the woman is said to have died on the spot.

The Tenali police upon receiving information rushed to the spot and examined the scene of the crime.They have taken the woman into custody and are questioning her for the motive.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Priyanka committed the murder as she was vexed with her mother-in-law and could not bear her constant harassment.

The police registered a case of murder stated that they are investigating in depth from all angles.

Further details are awaited…