GUNTUR: A man allegedly attacked and killed his wife in her beauty parlour, garlanded her body with flowers that were already purchased, offered homage to her, and then went and surrendered to the police. The bizarre incident occurred in Tenali of Guntur district in the State of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

As per reports, Kakarla Venkata Kotayya Rao who was a lorry driver was married to the victim (38) Swati and they were living at Gandhinagar in Tenali. They have two sons. Swati was running a beauty parlour in Ghantavaariveedhi in Nandulapeta to support the family. Kotayya suspected her to be having an affair with another youth and used to harass her frequently. There are also reports that he had been pestering Swati to sell the land which in her name to clear his debts and the victim refused to do so.

On Thursday, the accused went to the beauty parlour and picked up a fight with her, and then attacked her with a knife on the face and neck, which resulted in her instantaneous death. He then put a garland of flowers around the neck of his wife’s body which he had purchased earlier and kept outside. He later went to the Tenali Rural Police station near his house and surrendered to the police. They immediately informed the II Town police. CI S Venkat Rao and SI Sivaramayya rushed to the spot.

The victim’s father Venkateswara said that Kotayya had murdered his daughter suspecting her fidelity and that the couple frequently fought. A case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Girlfriend, Releases Confessional Video on Social Media

In another horrific incident, a woman lecturer named was injured when her husband Paresh slit her throat on the Arts College campus in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town on the same day. She was rescued by students who shifted her to a nearby hospital and her condition is stable as of now. The man was caught by the college staff and students and was handed over the police.