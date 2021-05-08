YSR Kadapa: At least ten people were feared killed when gelatins sticks used in a limestone quarry exploded, in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa distrcit on Saturday. All the victims were said to be quarry labourers. Several of them were injured and shifted to the local hospital and three of them were said to be in a critical condition.

The incident took place at lime stone quarry mine in Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu mandal this morning.

The incident apparently happened when the workers were unloading the explosive material when the blast occurred. The bodies were strewn all over the place due to the heavy impact of the explosion.Five of them were said to have died on the spot.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the blast at the limestone quarry in YSR Kadapa district's Mamillapalle village. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the incident. The Chief Minister inquired about the possible reasons for the explosion.

Further details are awaited...