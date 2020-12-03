Telugu Techie From Medipally Dies In US, Family Will Receive Body After Six Months?

Panuganti Sridhar, a techie from Hyderabad, based out of Buffalo in New York City has died in the sleep. He died on November 27 but his family members got to know about his sudden demise on December 2, as per reports.

Sridhar is from Medipally of Boduppal. He moved to the US six years ago along with his wife Jhansi. The couple has a 5-year-old son. His wife, along with her son, came to India to attend her brother's wedding and stayed back in the country due to the lockdown. Jhansi spoke to Sridhar on November 26 for the last time and she called him the next day several times but he didn't answer the call. She soon called her neighbors who alerted the police and found Sridhar unconscious. He was taken to hospital and doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members have requested the government and ministry of external affairs to help bring back Sridhar's body to their hometown. The officials in the US informed Sridhar's family that he would take six months to shift the body.