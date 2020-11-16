Telugu Man In Canada Leaves Suicide Note: Girlfriend Blocked Me After Getting H1 Visa

A Hyderabad man committed suicide in Canada by inhaling nitrogen gas following a breakup with his girlfriend. The family members received the information about his death on Sunday.

Pranay, a resident of Habsiguda moved to Canada a couple of years ago, where he met Akhila and became friends. The two fell in love and were in a live-in relationship. They planned to get married and even secured a marriage license in August, it is learned.

In the suicide note, Pranay said "We were planning to get married soon and started buying accessories for the wedding. “In the meantime, however, Akhila got an H1 visa and she blocked me on all her social media platforms before stopping the communication.”

He added he was blamed for his rude behavior which caused them to go their separate ways. Pranay held the parents of his girlfriend responsible for harassing her. He also stated that they had accused him of being the reason behind their breakup. The man stated that he had dreamt of settling down with his girlfriend after marriage. "I did not make any mistake," Pranay stated in his message.