GUNTUR: Telugu character actress Karate Kalyani once again came to the rescue of a girl who was exploited by a man who forcibly married a girl from Guntur on Wednesday. The actress and the victim approached Guntur Urban District SP Ammireddy seeking justice for a young woman who was a Harikatha singer.

According to the victim's statement the young woman belonging to the 8th line of Guntur AT Agraharam, went to Tirupati in 2018 to pursue learning Harikatha, a traditional form of storytelling. She befriended a man named Ahmed Tashif from Adoni, Kurnool district. He allegedly took her to a lodge in 2019 and sexually assaulted the victim after rendering her unconscious by mixing drugs in the food which he gave her. He also took videos of her in that state, later threatened to post the videos on social media, and sexually assaulted her several times.

When the victim went to Hyderabad to study violin, Tashif followed her there and married her in the Arya Samaj. A few days after getting married, he took her to his home in Kurnool district and married the young woman in the Muslim tradition. In her complaint, she stated that her in-laws were harassing and forcing her to convert. The victims stated in her complaint that the police should take action against the accused and ensure justice for her.

