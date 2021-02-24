Telugu Actress Karate Kalyani Comes To The Rescue Of Girl Sexually Exploited By Pastor

EAST GODAVARI: Telugu character actress Karate Kalyani came to the rescue of a girl who was sexually exploited by a pastor who made false promise of marriage, in Rajahmundry area on Wednesday. The actress helped the girl in filing a cheating case against the pastor in the police station.

As per reports, Maddukuri Priyanka of Reddipalli village in Kadiyam mandal on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Two Town Police Station alleging that she was cheated by Pastor Sharon Kumar of the Olivala Mandiram near Alcott Gardens area.

As per her complaint, Priyanka has been going to Olivala Mandiram Bible Church House with her family since seven years. There Pastor Sharon Kumar encouraged her to conduct solitary prayers with him.

Sharon Kumar then slowly started getting close to the victim. He told her that he was on verge of getting a divorce from his wife and that he was in love with her. The pastor made her believe him and started having sexual relations with her.

Without her knowledge, he took videos of her when they were intimate and her nude videos and kept them with him.

He started threatening to expose those photos and videos much to her dismay.

Priyanka took the help of some local activists and shared her grief with her. Karate Kalyani brought the girl to the police station and lodged a complaint against the pastor. The Two Town police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.