Telangana Shakuntala Parody Account Posts Derogatory Comments Against KCR, KTR

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police found derogatory comments posted against Chief Minister KCR, IT Minister KTR and other politicians and celebrities. These were posted by unidentified persons on Twitter account.

They took suo moto cognizance of the issue and acted against that account which claimed to be a parody account of the late actress Telangana Shakuntala with her photo as a profile picture.

The account was being handled by some miscreants to post derogatory comments targeting various political personalities. The Hyderabad CCS police booked a case and the investigation is on.

