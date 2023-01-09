MEDAK: Mystery shrouds the death of a Telangana secretariat employee, whose body was found burnt to death in his car on the outskirts of Venkatapuram village in Tekmal Mandal in the district on Monday afternoon.

Police initially suspected that case to be that of an accident after the car was found completely gutted on the side of the road and the number plate was also found partially burnt. As per reports, the police recovered a bag from the car along with petrol cans in the bushes nearby. With this Tekmal police primarily said that it was not a case of an accident and it seemed that the car was burnt down with the person in the car.

The police later identified the victim as Dharma Nayak who was working as a senior assistant section officer in the Secretariat. It is reported that he belonged to Bheemla Thanda and come to his native village three days ago. His family resides in Hyderabad. The body was sent for postmortem and the police are investigating further. Whether he was killed first and set on fire in the car would be known only after the post-mortem report is completed. Further details are awaited.

Click Here For The Video

Also Read: Six Chain Snatching Incidents in Hyderabad, Probe Begins