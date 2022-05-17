Telangana Police Arrest TDP Leader in Connection With 2013 Ganja Smuggling Case

GUNTUR/HYDERABAD: Telangana Police arrested a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader named Manukonda Jahnavi who is an accused in a 2013 Ganja smuggling case. She was arrested at Narsaraopeta in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and taken to Hyderabad.

As per reports Jahnavi who was the TDP State Official Representative used to live in Suraram Colony in Hyderabad earlier. She allegedly made an agreement with one Kishore of Visakhapatnam to transport Ganja from G Madugula of Visakha agency area to Shirdi in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Dundigal police nabbed her driver Suresh Reddy and Kishore at Suraram Chowrasta while they were illegally transporting 42 kgs of Ganja.

After they were caught, Jahnavi was on the run and was staying in Narsaraopeta. The LB Nagar court has issued non-bailable warrant against her. She claimed to be a lawyer and was reportedly into settlements and other nefarious activities. Police are on the lookout for another person named Srinivas who is accused in the case. The Telangana Police arrested her in Narasaraopet on Sunday and produced her before the court. She was sent for judicial remand. Shocked by the incident the TDP disciplinary committee chairman Bachula Arjunudu suspended Jahnavi from the party.

