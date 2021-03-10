Telangana: Mentally Disturbed Woman Raped In Narayanpet

Telangana: Cases of sexual assault are on the rise in society. Protection of women and girls is proving to be difficult. The beasts do not spare even mentally disabled women.

A latest incident of sexual assault on a mentally disabled woman and mother of two children has come to light in Telangana's Narayanpet district. The state of society is changing for the worse. Here's what happened.

A woman lived on the roads in Kosgi town in Narayanpet district after her parents died, and her brother left her there, which led to her mental deterioration. However, even that woman was not spared as some men took advantage of her diminished mental state. She was sexually assaulted twice earlier, and she gave birth to two children. Now, she is pregnant for the third time. Locals informed doctors that she was having labor pains in an under-constructed building behind a petrol bunk near the bus stand on Sunday.

The government doctor who reached the spot delivered her child. The woman gave birth to a baby girl. However, the woman left the baby after giving birth.

The Anganwadi workers took the child into their custody handed over the baby to a child care home in the district headquarters of Mahbubnagar. Reports suggest that the two children born to the woman in the past were also shifted to the District Child Care Home.

However, locals allege that the authorities are not investigating the incident thoroughly. Locals have also requested the authorities to protect the victim.

(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per the Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault.)