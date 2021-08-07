Telangana: Lorry-Car Collision Near Sangareddy Claims 5 Lives

In a terrific accident, a speeding lorry hit a car from back side at National Highway-161 near Chotkur in Sangareddy district. Five persons travelling in the car including two women and a boy died on the spot. It is reported that all the dead belong to same family from Rangampeta.

According to the police, the victims were going home after visiting a hospital in Sangareddy. The dead were identified as Pastor Luca, his wife Deevena, Ambadas and his wife Padma, son Vivek from Rangampeta of Sangareddy district.

Upon knowing the information, the police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem.