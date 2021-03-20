Telangana-Karnataka Inter-State Opium Cultivation Racket Busted In Kandukur

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police busted a two-member opium supply racket, which was being operated out of Kandukur on the city outskirts, and seized 390 kg of opium straw worth Rs 20 lakhs on Friday. The culprits were cultivating opium poppy on two acres of land.

The arrested have been identified as D. Chennakeshavulu (45) of Anantapur district, and D. Venkataramana (43) of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. While Chennakeshavulu was arrested on charges of illegal cultivation of poppy, Venkataramana was arrested for allegedly supplying poppy seeds to him.

Based on a tip-off, Rachakonda police raided Lemur village under Kandukur police limits and found that Chennakeshavulu was cultivating opium poppy with the help of Venkataramana.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Friday said that the duo was planning to sell the contraband to customers near Bengaluru.

According to the police, Chennakeshavulu had leased agricultural land in Lemur village, from Buchi Reddy and then on the advice of Venkataramana, began cultivating poppy in the last three months.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody to be remanded by a court.