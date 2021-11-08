Telangana Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Menace, Raids Several Places

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department have ramped up its investigation into the recent seizure of narcotics worth Rs 2 crore in the Medchal Malkajgiri district, which is close to here. The officials raided the accused's homes and other locations in Chintal, Bavajipalli, and Nagarkurnool.

The raids came after the accused, who had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation, were questioned. On October 23, officials in the Medchal Malkajgiri area recovered Mephedrone from three separate locations and detained four people.

Excise agents confiscated 4.92 kg of contraband as well as an automobile. The Mephedrone was supposed to be distributed to students and others, according to the accused.

Pavan Reddy, Kanna Reddy, Mahender Reddy, and Ramakrishna Goud have been named as the arrested suspects. Hanumantha Reddy, another suspect, eventually surrendered to the police.

Officials from the excise department are still on the hunt for the key suspect, Suresh Reddy. He is suspected of being a prominent figure in the production and distribution of illegal narcotics. On October 23, excise and prohibition sleuths stormed a flat in Kukatpally's New Balajinagar after receiving a tip. Pavan Reddy was arrested after they seized 5 grammes of mephedrone.

Excise agents stormed a lodge at Bonguloor Gate and detained Kanna Reddy based on information acquired during his interrogation. He was found with 921 grammes of Mephedrone, according to an official. Ramakrishna Goud of Bavajipally village in Nagarkurnool district supplied the chemical, he informed the investigators.

Another excise squad was dispatched to Bavajipally and detained Goud. He was found to be in possession of around 4 kilogrammes of mephedrone. He also revealed the identities of the suppliers, Hanumantha Reddy and Suresh Reddy. Hanumantha Reddy eventually surrendered to the cops. Two years ago, he was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The three suspects were taken into jail by excise officers on November 5 for additional questioning. The medication was allegedly transported from Bengaluru, Goa, and Mumbai and distributed to individuals in Hyderabad and other Telangana cities.

Meanwhile, authorities searched a residence where ganja was being grown in Yapral, Medchal Malkajgiri district. A guy was detained when police confiscated ganja plants grown in seven large pots. The accused had rented the property. He and a few others were growing marijuana at home and selling it to consumers.

The operations were part of an aggressive anti-drug campaign initiated by the police in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.