HYDERABAD: Top Maoist leader and platoon commander Ravula Ranjith alias Srikanth surrendered before the Director General of Police Mahender Reddy at the Telangana police headquarters on Wednesday.

As per reports, Ravula Ranjith was serving as Danadakaranya battalion committee chief. Ranjith’s health condition had deteriorated, following which he surrendered before the police.

Born in 1998 in Bekkal village of Mugdur mandal of Siddipet district, he is the son of Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, a senior Maoist leader. Ranjit was involved in Maoist activities under his father Ramanna right from his childhood. Though Ranjit had attended school in Nizamabad, later he joined underground armed formations after completion of his Class-X in April 2015. Later in November 2019, he got elevated as Platoon Party Committee (PPC) Member. In 2017, on Ramanna's advice, Ranjit joined the Second Battalion and served as a member until 2019.

However, after the death of his father, Ranjit was subjected to many insults and wanted to surrender. But the Maoists leaders did not allow him and he had to stay back. Fear of COVID and his own health problems aggravating Ranjith felt compelled to surrender himself. Srikanth was involved in four brutal attacks on security forces and one ambush in addition to other incidents, including the 2018 Kasaram Attack and the Jeeram attack in 2020.

Speaking to the media after his surrender DGP Mahender Reddy said that there were a total of 25 Maoists on the Maoist Central Committee during the Corona Pandemic. There are 11 from Telangana and 3 from Andhra Pradesh. The 14 Maoists from both the two Telugu states should come out and surrender, he said. “We are providing Rs 4 lakh compensation as well as Rs 5,000 for his current expenses,” he said.

The DGP urged the other Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and avail the benefits the Telangana government was offering them for their rehabilitation.

