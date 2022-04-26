Telangana: Ghanpur SI Suspended For Abetment to Suicide

Hyderabad: G Uday Kiran, a sub-inspector at the Ghanpur police station, has been suspended by Telangana police for allegedly aiding a young man's suicide. On Sunday, Y Nagi Reddy, Additional DGP (North Zone) and in-charge DIG (Warangal), issued orders.

Pendyala Prasanth, the victim, committed suicide on April 12 by ingesting pesticide after visiting the Ghanpur police station on April 11.

The visit was in response to a financing payment complaint filed by Mothukuri Srinivas, the proprietor of a private motorcycle store, against him and his cousin, Nippani Sravan.

Also Read: United We Stand: Hyderabad Citizens Send Out Peace Message

The victim and his cousin were allegedly treated carelessly by the SI, who threatened them with terrible repercussions if they did not pay the dues. The SI had asked them to report to the police station the next day. However, under the stress that he would be tortured by the police, Prasanth resorted to this drastic step.

Prasanth died on Saturday after struggling for days in the hospital. The DGP initiated action against SI Uday Kiran after the victim's relatives filed a complaint against him.