KHAMMAM: Six Maoists including 4 women died in an exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists on Monday morning at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders.

The encounter took place at Pesarlapadu village in Chhattisgarh close to the Telangana border. Out of the six Maoists four of them were women and Cherla area militia commander Madhu was reportedly among the dead. Weapons and a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from the spot.

Both the States' forces in a joint operation had along with Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, reached the spot after receiving information about their movements. When they asked the Maoists to surrender they refused and started firing at the police, prompting the police to open fire at them.

Further details are awaited...

