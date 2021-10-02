Telagana Police Arrests Corporator’s Husband For Cheating Woman

Warangal Police arrested the husband of a corporator for allegedly raping a woman and cheating her in the pretext of marriage. According to the police, Akuthota Shirish was arrested on Friday and was produced in front of the Additional First Class Magistrate and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The police booked a case against him on September 23 after the victim alleged that he called her to his house and sexually assaulted her. The victim also alleged that Shirish cheated her by promising to marry and forced her to have sex.

The woman told police that he used all her credit cards and gold ornaments and further forced her to sell her land worth Rs 90 lakhs to invest in business. The victim, who recently came to know that Shirish was already married and had a daughter demanded him to marry her.

Shirish rejected the demand and started threatening her. When the victim had gone to his house to demand the money that he took from her, she alleged that Shirish and his father used abusive language on her.

She further told that she got her gold ornaments back with the mediation by two persons, including a news channel reporter. She later approached the police for justice and police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).