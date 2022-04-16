Teen Makes Hoax Bomb Hoax Call to Check Hyderabad Police Alertness

Hyderabad: A suspect was caught by railway police after making a hoax call about bombs stashed on a train.

After an anonymous caller claimed that bombs had been installed on the Visakhapatnam-Mumbai train, police jumped into action.

The bomb caller was located in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad, by a joint team of the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Special Investigation Branch (SIB), and Government Railway Police (GRP).

Thorri Karthik, 19, of Gandhi Maisamma Colony in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad, was identified. The adolescent explained to the cops that he was doing it to see how vigilant they were.

After a call to the Government Railway Police at 10.30 a.m., security agencies flew into a tizzy. The Railway Police and the bomb disposal unit commenced the operation right away.

The Visakhapatnam–Lokmanya Tilak train was also stopped at Kazipet in Warangal, as was the Konark Express at Cherlapally on the outskirts of the city. They went through the compartments thoroughly, looking for bombs. They looked at everything that looked suspicious. Nothing, however, was discovered.

Passengers were alarmed by the bomb threat. The trains were forced to come to a halt for more than two hours for inspection.

This information was also shared by netizens on Twitter. A tweet shared said, "#BreakingNews: Fake Bomb threat call for #Konark express and #LTT tains recieved by 100 helpline. @SCRailwayIndia police stopped the train at #Cherlapally and #Kazipet stations and conducting checks. Police are trying to find out the prankster."