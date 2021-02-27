Teen Attacks Woman With Knife To Fulfill Online Task Given On Discord

In yet another case of online tasks becoming violent, a teen attacked a random woman on the street after he was assigned the ‘task’ by a stranger on an online chatting platform.

The incident took place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand where a 17 year-old teenager allegedly attacked a woman with a knife in Nehru Colony. The boy was doing a “task” which was assigned to him by a stranger he met on an online chatting platform.

A native of Patel Nagar in Dehradun, the boy fell prey to online harassment and violent games. The woman reportedly faced severe injuries including stabbing to her torso and neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After the attack, the boy went missing and police are currently in search of him.

The police are in search of the boy and while investigating, they came across his mobile phone that the boy had left home before fleeing. The police checked his phone and found out that the boy had been chatting with a stranger on online chatting portal, Discord. It is the stranger who assigned the ‘task’ to the boy. There were three options given in the task, “kill, commit suicide or disappear.”

The teenager decided to kill someone and in turn attacked a random woman in order to complete the given task. He fled after committing the crime. According to the reports, he was last spotted near Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. The investigation and search is underway.

The police warned that the boy had fallen prey to online crime, cyberbullying and blackmailing where kids start chatting with random strangers and fall into their traps. They commit crimes out of fear and to save themselves. The boy in this case also fell into the trap.

The police urged everyone to be careful and report immediately if you find yourself in such a situation.