Techie’s Honour Killing Case: KPHB Police Arrest Wife’s Kin

Hyderabad: The city police have solved the mysterious disappearance and murder of a 25-year-old software engineer who went missing from the KPHB Colony in the city last week, with the arrest of his wife’s kin and three others on Monday.

It may be recollected that Narayana Reddy’s partially burnt body was found in a forest area in Jinnaram village of Sangareddy district on Sunday. Prima facie, police suspected it to be a case of honour killing and found that his wife’s relatives, who were against their marriage, were behind the murder.

As per details shared by KPHB and Jinnaram PS CIs Kishan Kumar and Venu Kumar, the victim Sanivarapu Narayana Reddy hailed from Podala Kondapalli in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. He got married to a girl from his village a year ago against her family’s wishes even though they were from the same caste and were residing together in Hyderabad. However, her family members forcefully took her away and since then the victim was staying with friends in a flat on Road No in KPHB colony and was said to be in touch with the girl, which allegedly her parents did not like.

Police upon investigation found that on June 27, Narayana left his room, informing his friends that he was going to meet Srinivasa Reddy from Podala Kondapalli who was related to his wife. But when he did not return and his mobile was also switched off, they informed his brother-in-law Venkateswara Reddy and he lodged a missing complaint at the KPHB police station on June 30.

Based on technical details, police picked up a Srinivasa Reddy and a driver, and on questioning, they got to know that he had picked him up from his flat in KPHB Colony on June 27. They took him to another flat near Manikonda, where he was made to consume alcohol. After that, they strangled and killed him and later drove to a forest area near Jinnaram in Sanga Reddy district in Telangana, where they dumped the body and set it on fire using petrol. Based on their confession, police traced his charred and decomposed body on Sunday.

KPHB police are probing further probe to know more details behind the offense and the girl’s family member’s motives behind the killing.

