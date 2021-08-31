Tech-Savvy Delhi Car Thief  Who Stole Over 100 Cars Now Challenges Hyderabad Cops

Hyderabad Police are having a tough time catching a tech-savvy car thief accused of stealing luxury cars in the city. It may be recollected that on the night of January 26th at the Park Hyatt Hotel in the upmarket Banjara Hills, Kannada producer V. Manjunatha's Fortuner car, bearing no KA04 MX1 1000 was stolen.Later two more cars were stolen on May 5th in Bowrampet at Nacharam police station limits.

Banjara Hills police who were keeping a close watch on the accused after the robbery at the Park Hyatt Hotel and identified him as Satyendra Singh Shekawat, an interstate car thief. Reports stated that he was a known car thief and had been arrested by Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat police in the past. Shekhawat who was released on bail had decided to target cars on Hyderabad.

The Banjara Hills police who went to Rajasthan four months ago to nab the car thief was shocked to receive a call on their Whatsapp where Shekavat challenged the police if they could catch him and that he was right here in the State. Shekawat's father was detained by the police for a week and questioned. They also questioned his wife and tried to arrest her suspecting her role in the crime. However, they could not do so as a local court granted her bail.

The Nacharam police also recently went to Jaipur to nab Shekawat, who allegedly stole an Isuzu vehicle belonging to a software engineer in the Nacharam area. On August 5, Shekhawat also stole the car of Ravindra Verma, a Manager working in Gland Pharma, from his residence in a Gated Community under the Dindigul Police Station limits. Cyberabad police are also on the lookout for the accused in this case.

Police investigation revealed that more than Shekawat had stolen more than a hundred cars across various cities in the country so far. Police believe the stolen cars were being sold to drug dealers and others involved in criminal activities like women trafficking etc.

He would steal the cars and drive them himself and park them in lonely areas which could not be traced for some time and then sell them off. The cheeky thief who knew that the Banjara Hills cops were on his trail once again challenged the Banjara Hills police directly and said that they could not catch him as the technology they were using was old and outdated and they should update and then only would they be able to catch up with him, he stated.