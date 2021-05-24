TDP Ex-MLA BC Janardhan Reddy Arrested For Attack On YSRCP Worker

KURNOOL: TDP leader and former Banaganapalli MLA BC Janardhan Reddy was arrested by the local police at around 2 Am on Monday morning and taken into custody. Janardhan Reddy along with eight others was arrested under the SC, ST atrocity case and shifted to Done Rural Police Station.

According to reports, Janardhan Reddy's followers allegedly attacked the followers of YSRCP MLA Katasani Rami Reddy at the old bus stand in Banaganapalli on Sunday. A YSRCP activist Koneti Durgaprasad was brutally attacked with rods and iron pipes sustained serious head injuries in the attack. He is currently receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

BC Janardhan Reddy, the main accused in the case, along with eight others have been booked under Sections 307, 147, 148, 324, 341, of the IPC and also under The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police are likely to produce him before the Sessions Court today.

