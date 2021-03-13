TDP And Janasena Members Attack On YSRCP Supporters

Five YSRCP supporters were severely injured in an attack by TDP and Janasena Parties in Narsaraopet Mandal of Guntur district. Two others sustained minor injuries. These people were attacked as they did not support them in the panchayat elections. All the injured are being treated at a government hospital.

In the last panchayat elections, YSRCP won in the ward where Mutharas reside. Keeping this in mind, 30 people from the TDP and Janasena attacked them with deadly weapons with a proper plan while the Mutharas were sitting in the boulder centre.

Bongitala Srinu, Ravi, Baji, Lakshminarayana and Ramarao were seriously injured in the attack. Ravi and Rama Rao, who were critically injured, were shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for better medical treatment.

Upon receiving the information, MLA Gopireddy Srinivasareddy visited the hospital to meet the injured in the attack. He said the attacks were pre-planned and strongly condemned such attacks. The Police lodged a complaint on the incident and are investigating the case.

