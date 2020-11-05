HYDERABAD: An incident of rape and murder came to light when a body of a 30-year-old woman was found in Kollur near Ramachandrapuram police limits in the outskirts of the city on Thursday.



According to police, the woman named Premalatha, was a resident of Kollur tanda falling under Tellapur municipality of Ramachandrapuram police limits. For more than a decadeshe had been living on her own with her two children. She was allegedly abducted two days ago by three men from the same village who took her to a remote area on the village outskirts, where they raped her. After she fell unconscious, they are alleged to have killed her.

Her family members had filed a missing complaint when she was not to be found. On the same day, villagers noticed a woman’s body and alerted police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

The Ramachandrapuram police registered a case and arrested the accused Madhu, Chandulal and Kutumba Rao who are alleged to have been found roaming suspiciously in that area.

The 'Lambadi Aikya Vedika' staged a protest before the Ramachandrapuram PS demanding stringent punishment for the accused and justice for the victim's family. Miyapur Investigating Officer Krishna Prasad assured them that a case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections.

Interestingly, as per the family members version the deceased woman's husband was also murdered twelve years ago. The victim's mother and relatives are alleging that it was a longstanding land dispute that led to her daughter's murder. Ramachandrapuram police have registered a case under charges of kidnap, gang rape, and murder against the three men.