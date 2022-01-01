Tamil Nadu Cracker Factory Fire Leaves 5 Dead

Everyone starts the New Year with hope and happiness. But it was a tragic start for a few. A tragedy took place in Tamil Nadu.

A fire broke out at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhungar District of Tamil Nadu. District Collector Meghanatha Reddy said that three people died and five others were injured.

Early in the morning, because of a stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple, nearly 13 people died and several more were injured.

