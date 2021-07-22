Tamil Nadu Couple Jailed for Enslaving Indian Woman in Melbourne

Melbourne: A Melbourne couple was found guilty of keeping an Indian woman as a slave in their house for eight years in a terrible instance of abuse. In April, Kumuthini Kannan, 53, and her husband Kandasamy, 57, were found guilty of keeping the Tamil woman as a working prisoner inside their Mount Waverley house. A jail term has been imposed on the couple.

According to prosecutors, this is the first time an Australian court has heard a case of domestic servitude slavery, and it is also the country's longest duration of captivity.

According to a report, Kumuthini must spend at least four years of her maximum eight-year sentence, while Kandasamy must serve at least three years of his six-year sentence. It also quoted Justice John Champion as telling the Victoria supreme court, "No one has expressed any sense of regret or sorrow – it’s a fairly remarkable absence of humanity."

According to media accounts, the victim, a Tamilian woman, had a difficult financial existence in India. She was young when she was widowed, and she was left to raise her four children alone. She visited Australia twice, in 2002 and 2004, to live with the Kannans, before returning in 2007 on a one-month tourist visa, according to the report. She has been forced to work non-stop for the couple and their three children since then. The couple also appeared to disregard the victim's family's pleas to send her back to India.

The woman's pitiful condition was disclosed in July 2015, when she was discovered in a puddle of pee, weighing barely 40 kg. She was suffering from sepsis, uncontrolled diabetes, and tooth loss. And the victim was paid less than $4 per day for all of the cooking, cleaning, and child care.