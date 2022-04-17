YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Police are suspecting the death of a suspended home guard who was missing, was due to honor killing. The home guard’s body was found near the Kukkunurpalli police station limits in Siddipet district in a gunny bag.

As per reports, Ramakrishna of Lingarajupalli and Bhargavi of Yadagirigutta were in love and married in August 2020 against the wishes of Bhargavi’s parents due to caste issues. They were living in Lingarajupalli and shifted to Bhuvanagiri after Bhargavi became pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl six months ago. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna who was a home guard working at Bhuvanagiri fire station was suspended from services for his involvement in the Velupally hidden treasure case along with two other policemen in 2019. After his suspension, Ramakrishna was doing real estate business.

As per Bhargavi’s complaint to the police, Ramakrishna went to Hyderabad with one man named Lateef on the pretext of seeing land on the 15th of April. As Ramakrishna didn’t return, his wife Bhargavi filed a complaint with the Two Town police on Saturday. A case was registered and police took up investigation. Meanwhile, police found a body in Siddipet which was identified as that of Ramakrishna's.

Police suspect Ramakrishna's father-in-law Venkatesh was behind the kidnap and murder of Ramakrishna Venkatesh was working as VRO at Kaluvapalli in Rajpeta Mandal. Meanwhile, family members of the Ramakrishna allege that Bhargavi’s family members had trapped and killed him.

Police have identified eleven people involved in the case so far and arrested another home guard from Yadadri. They are probing his role in Ramakrishna’s murder case and are investigating the matter further.

