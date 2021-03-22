Suspecting Infidelity, UP Man Stitches Wife's Private Parts to Prevent Her From Cheating

In a horrendous incident that took place in UP, a man stitched his wife’s private parts. It is hard to believe that such an incident would actually happen, but this is a case from Uttar Pradesh. The reason is even harder to believe.

This is an incident that happened in the Milak area in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. A husband sewed up his wife’s genitals using aluminium thread as he had suspicions that the woman was involved in an extramarital affair. To prove her loyalty, the man asked his wife to take a fidelity test. The woman not knowing what the man had planned, agreed to the test.

The husband who works as a driver then tied his wife up. He tied her legs and hands and then sewed up her genitals with aluminium thread. The wife was bleeding and was in pain, but the man ran away from the house, leaving her as is.

According to the reports, the 24-year-old woman somehow managed to call her mother. Her mother then took her to a nearby community health centre. The woman is undergoing treatment there. A complaint was registered against the man by the woman’s mother at Milak police station. The crime was confirmed after the woman went through a medical test.

Police confirmed this news and Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) shared details on the woman’s health. The SP shared that the woman suffered serious injuries and also lost a lot of blood. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case was registered against the husband and he was later arrested, said the police.

As per the details confirmed by the police, the couple got married two years ago. The woman delivered a baby who died right after delivery. The woman said in a statement to the police that her husband often assaulted her. She was abused many times as her husband kept suspecting her of unfaithfulness. She agreed to his suggestion of taking a fidelity test but didn’t imagine he would do something like this.