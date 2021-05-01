Suryapet: Private Travels Bus Overturns on Mellacheruvu Flyover, Passengers Hurt

Suryapet: In the early hours of Saturday (May 1st), a private travel bus turned turtle on National Highway No 65 near Mellacheruvu flyover near Kodad in Suryapet district, injuring at least ten people.

The accident occurred when the bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Tenali, in Andhra Pradesh. At the time of the crash, about 30 people were on board.

Police from Kodad rushed to the scene and transported the injured passengers to Kodad Government Hospital for treatment.