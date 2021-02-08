Suryapet Man Killed In Road Accident After RTC Bus Rams Into His Bike On Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway

Suryapet (Kalwakurthy): A man who was about to reach home in another five minutes was found dead due to a bus accident. A man named Salayya was killed in a road accident on the Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway main road in Thirumalagiri Mandal on Friday evening.

The details are as follows. Polam Salayya (50) of Thirumalagiri, Suryapet District left Kalwakurthy for Thirumalagiri on a TVS vehicle. An RTC bus traveling from Warangal depot collided head-on with his vehicle just as he was expected to reach home in another five minutes.

Salayya was seriously injured and died on the spot. Upon learning of the matter, SI Balakrishna reached the spot of the incident and registered the case after learning the details of the accident. The deceased had a wife Kalamma, a daughter, and a son. The family mourns the loss of their loved one.