Suryapet Kabaddi Gallery Collapses, Over 100 Injured

Over 100 spectators were injured after a stand collapsed during the 47th Junior National-level kabaddi tournament in Suryapet district on Monday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Minister G. Jagadish Reddy at the police grounds. The Telangana Kabaddi Association in a tie-up with the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district had organized the event in which 29 states participated.

"Four members suffered leg fractures and are being treated. A thorough investigation will be done into the mishap and identify the reason,” said Minister Jagadish Reddy.

Nearly 3,000 spectators were present at the time. Around 1,000 of them were sitting on one side of the gallery. And the capacity was reportedly more than the stand could hold and exceeded the capacity. Suryapet superintendent of police R. Bhaskaran said, "It appears the structure of the gallery was weak." We are monitoring the situation at both the gallery and at the hospital, he added.

A video of the scene shows people falling in a wave-like motion as the stand collapses. The spectators were unable to move after the fall and were immediately taken to the hospital by ambulances, police vehicles, and other vehicles.

The mishap was attributed to the weakness of the structure. However, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, police said. The footage from the accident went viral on social media.

Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan reacted to the incident. "I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic accident at the inaugural of the 47th National Kabaddi championship tournament at a newly constructed stadium in Suryapet district of Telangana. I wish and pray for the early recovery of all the injured people,’ she tweeted.

The energy minister said, "The Kabaddi Association had approached me to hold the national event in Suryapet. As in-charge minister for the district, I lent all the support. The organizers held the event in memory of my mother Savitramma. I am deeply pained at the incident.”

“Only six persons were seriously injured while nearly 40 were admitted with minor injuries and will be discharged soon. The government will extend all assistance to the injured. The tournament will go on as scheduled." said Jagadish Reddy.

