Suryapet: Bodies Of Woman, Girl Found in Saddala Cheruvu 

In a tragic development in Suryapet, locals found two unidentified bodies floating on Saddala cheruvu (lake) in the district. Immediately, they informed the police about the incident. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and identified the bodies to be that of a woman and a girl.

The police retrieved the bodies from the lake with the help of locals and lodged a case. Police are trying to collect the whereabouts of the dead. However, police are expressing doubts over the real cause of their deaths. They are wondering if they committed suicide or accidentally fell into the river and lost their lives. More information is yet to be known about the incident.

Also Read: Missed Call Puts Nellore Woman in Danger, Man Seeks Sexual Favours For Employment