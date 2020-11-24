SURAT: Rashmi Jayanti Kataria (28) who was five months pregnant was murdered by her live-in partner in Bardoli town, Surat district in Gujarat.The incident came to light on Sunday after police recovered her body which was buried at a farmland owned by her father, just 22 kms away from where she lived with the accused.

As per reports, Rashmi a resident of Rohit Phalia in Bardoli, was in a live-in relationship with a married man named Chirag Sureshbhai Patel for the last five years. They both were living in a rented apartment and have a three-year-old son.

When Jayantibhai called Rashmi, her partner picked up the phone, said that Rashmi was not at home and had gone somewhere. The father did not come in contact with Rashmi for many days and on November 15 came to her home. He saw Rashmi's three-year-old son and when he did not find Rashmi, he lodged a missing complaint at the Bardoli police station.

The Bardoli police took her live-in partner Chirag into custody and during investigation, he confessed to have strangled and killing her. He then took the body to her father's farmland and buried it there using a JCB excavator and returned home. Police recovered the body late on Sunday evening following Chirag's confession.

Police are also verifying the role of Chirag's wife based on Rashmi's father information that she had a quarrel with Chirag's wife earlier. According to Rashmi's father, Rashmi and Chirag were quarrelling for quite some time and Chirag's mother and his wife also had a major fight with Rashmi three months ago and alleged that Rashmi was severely beaten up by them.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police arrested Chirag Patel and the body sent for post mortem.