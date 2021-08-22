Superstar Mahesh Babu Unveiled Megastar Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh, Anil Sunkara’s Film Title- Bholaa Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi and stylish maker Meher Ramesh are collaborating for the first time for a film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The makers promised Mega Euphoria on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s Birthday and they have arrived with the film’s title on the special day.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has unveiled title of the movie. A superstar launching megastar film’s title is a good evolution and a positive sign for the industry.

“Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!” tweeted Mahesh Babu.

The film is titled strikingly as Bholaa Shankar and it is an apt one, given Chiranjeevi is very kind-hearted genuine person who has a childlike innocence, without any conspiracies in mind in real life.

The word 'Mega' is shaped like a hill indicating how the Megastar is high like a hill in his good heart and his achievements.

It is known that, Lord Shiva is called as Bholaa Shankar for his generosity and kind nature. The title indeed labels protagonist’s soft-hearted and gentleness in the movie.

The title design is arresting with a trident as crown to it. Howrah Bridge and Kali Mata temple can be seen in the poster.

Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score for the motion poster is captivating.

Meher Ramesh is known for making stylish and commercial entertainers and Bholaa Shankar is going to be a stylish action thriller laced with family emotions.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Needless to say, Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh together are going to create Mega Euphoria with Bholaa Shankar.

The regular shooting of Bholaa Shankar commences soon, while it will release in theatres in 2022.

Team Bholaa Shankar thanks Mahesh Babu for launching the title poster.