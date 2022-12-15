Jagtial: The Korutla police foiled a triple murder plan by arresting five persons including the mastermind who paid Rs 14 lakh supari to get his close relative and two others killed for property and professional rivalry. Korutla CI Rajashekhar Raju produced the arrested members in front of the media on Wednesday and explained the case.

The five accused were identified as Dhanakanti Sampath, Kyatham Shekhar from Paidimadugu of Korutla Mandal, Akula Ashok of Eskonigutta, Vithanala Nagaraju of Indiranagar road of Korutla town, and Modini Srikanth of Paidimadu of Korutla Mandal. Police also seized two mobile and two cars from the accused.

Police said Sampath, an RMP doctor had money transactions and disputes with his brother-in-law Vishnuvardhan over a furniture shop and chit funds. Things were fine, but after a few months, he started having issues with Vishnuvardhan who started interfering in his personal life as well.

Upset with the turn of events and in order to gain the entire property, he hatched a plan to eliminate his brother-in-law Vishnuvardhan and also Vishnuvardhan’s brother-in-law Ajay. He also decided to eliminate another RMP doctor Rajender as he was turning out to be a rival in his medical practice.

He discussed with his friends Shekhar and Nagaraju and approached Ashok and Srikanth. They entered into an agreement for Rs 14 lakh to execute the triple murder. They made an agreement with Sampath that he would pay Rs.4 lakhs if he killed Rajender first, then Vishnuvardhan, and the remaining Rs.10 lakhs if he killed Ajay. After agreeing to give an advance of Rs.1 lakh, Sampath delayed in paying the money.

After a failed attempt on December 5, Vishnuvardhan suspected Sampathchary. He lodged a complaint with the police, who began an investigation and arrested the accused, and foiled the triple murder plan. (With inputs from Sakshi and Telangana Today)

