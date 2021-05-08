HYDERABAD: A tragic road accident which occurred on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway near Abdullapurmet in Hayath Nagar mandal, claimed the liives of Additional Inspector of Police S Laxman (39) and his wife Jhansi (34) on Saturday morning.However their son Kushalav (7) escaped unhurt in the accident.

As per police reports the speeding vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry, when they were coming back from Suraypet district . Apparently his wife Jhansi was driving the vehicle. She is said to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lorry parked on the side of the highway

The front portion of the car was completely crushed under the lorry and Jhansi and Laxman died on the spot, while their son Kushalav (7) who was sitting in the rear seat escaped unhurt. Laxman was posted at the Sultan Bazaar police station in Hyderabad.

The police registered a case and have started investigation, the bodies have been shifted for postmortem.

